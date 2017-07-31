Aiken Co. Farmers Market will soon accept SNAP benefits for purchase

WJBF Staff Published:

 

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Farmers Market will soon begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, (SNAP) benefits for purchase.

Beginning on Tuesday, August, 1 shoppers will be able to use their SNAP cards at the market to purchase health and locally produced food.

Households, individuals, seniors, and the homeless will all be eligible for SNAP benefits.

People who are working and in need of help to stretch their income to purchase food may also be eligible for SNAP.

The Aiken County farmers market is open Tuesday and Thursday and is located on 115 Williamsburg Street between Park and Richland Avenue from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Defense Security Service (DSS) manages the SNAP program through DSS county ofﬁces.

Eligibility caseworkers interview applicants to approve who’s qualified to receive the food beneﬁts.

Those who come with SNAP benefits can purchase food such as bread and cereal, non-alcoholic beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy products and more.

For a full listing of SNAP eligible foods please visit www.fns.usda.gov.

