Bulldogs open fall camp optimistic as favorites to win the SEC East

ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — There is plenty of optimism surrounding Georgia football this fall with the Bulldogs picked by the media at SEC media days as the favorites to win the SEC East.

The Bulldogs had a disappointing 7-5 record last season but head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff have a year under their belt, and starting senior tight end Jeb Blazevich said on the first day of fall camp that it makes a big difference.

“I do think it is easier though knowing what to expect from them in terms of knowing how they operate,” Blazevich said. “I mean, it’s like any relationship. It’s built on trust. And knowing that we trust them and they’re trusting us, it’s just a lot easier because it’s more of a natural thing.”

Smart spoke to the media Monday afternoon before practice and emphasized how he will challenge his players once again in camp.

“We’ve been talking about being demanding,” Smart said. “Being physical. These practices are not easy. The idea is to create adversity for your team. Find out who the leaders are — and we’re going to be able to do that.”

Georgia opens the season at home Saturday, September 2 against Appalachian State.