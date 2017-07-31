Commissioner wants changes for probation services

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta Commissioner wants another shake up in city probation services.

This year the city took over the probation office from Sentinel after a series of legal actions against the company.

The courts are running the program, however commissioner Marion Williams says it should be a city department under the Administrator.

“I think it needs to be in-house under the government so we can kind of guide this thing on one direction or another one but year ago it was so terrible I was hearing the thing was good now I’m hearing things are bad I think there’s a conversation that needs to be had,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the issue at their meeting on Tuesday.