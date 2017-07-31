Commissioner wants changes for probation services

By Published:

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)  An Augusta Commissioner wants another shake up in city probation services.
This year the city took over the probation office from Sentinel after a series of legal actions against the company.
The courts are running the program, however commissioner Marion Williams says it should be a city department under the Administrator.

“I think it needs to be in-house under the government so we can kind of guide this thing on one direction or another one but year ago it was so terrible I was hearing the thing was good now I’m hearing things are bad I think there’s a conversation that needs to be had,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the issue at their meeting on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s