Lackey excited about progress at Evans entering third season with Knights

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Three years ago, Lemuel Lackey left Lucy C. Laney to become the head coach at Evans High School. In his first year the Knights had a 4-6 record but last season Evans took a big step forward in a 7-3 season and earned its first postseason appearance since 2009.

“I think the biggest thing coming back for that third year is we have a lot of kids now that are seeded in this system and they understand a lot of things we’re asking of them,” Lackey said.

And his players, especially the seniors, feel comfortable with the program and the system as well.

“It was definitely a big transition, but it’s great coming along,” senior center Sam Knight said. “We’re definitely a better team. It’s a whole different level of football. Hitting harder, practicing harder, running harder. Everything’s better.”

Senior running back Corey Watkins is eyeing the single season rushing record at Evans as a personal goal heading into this season and would like to push further into the postseason this year too.

“Well, I think every team’s goal is like go a step further and once you get there you just work, work and work,” Watkins said.

The Knights will play Grovetown again on Game Night Live this season. That will be played Week 9 on the night of Friday, October 13.