The search continues for 78-year-old missing grandmother

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Dive teams continue to search for a missing woman in DeKalb County, near Atlanta.

78-year-old Millicent Williams was last seen at her DeKalb County home on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Crews were out looking for her in a lake near her house Sunday, but police have called her disappearance highly suspicious.

The DeKalb County police have charged her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams with murder and kidnapping.

He’s accused of killing his grandmother in her bedroom and taking her body to an unknown location.