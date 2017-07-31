The search continues for 78-year-old missing grandmother

By Published: Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Dive teams continue to search for a missing woman in DeKalb County, near Atlanta.

78-year-old Millicent Williams was last seen at her DeKalb County home on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Crews were out looking for her in a lake near her house Sunday, but police have called her disappearance highly suspicious.

Gregory Williams, photo courtesy of WSB-TV
Gregory Williams, photo courtesy of WSB-TV

 

The DeKalb County police have charged her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams with murder and kidnapping.

He’s accused of killing his grandmother in her bedroom and taking her body to an unknown location.

