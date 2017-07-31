Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Belvedere

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – If you bought a lottery ticket in Belvedere over the weekend, you better check your numbers, because you could be $100,000 dollars richer!

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the El Cheapo gas station, on Edgefield Road.

All 5 numbers matched the big win prize for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 8, 12, 13, 32 and 35.

If you’re the lucky winner, you have 180 days to claim your cash prize.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.