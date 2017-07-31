Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Belvedere

By Published:

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – If you bought a lottery ticket in Belvedere over the weekend, you better check your numbers, because you could be $100,000 dollars richer! 

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the El Cheapo gas station, on Edgefield Road.

All 5 numbers matched the big win prize for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 8, 12, 13, 32 and 35.

If you’re the lucky winner, you have 180 days to claim your cash prize.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s