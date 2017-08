CSRA (WJBF) – A construction project on I-20 in Columbia and McDuffie Counties is expected to wrap up Saturday, August, 5.

Crews will be out on the eastbound side beginning near mile markers 174 to 180.

One lane will be closed so expect delays.

However, the road work only slows down for the drivers in Grovetown.

On Tuesday, crews will be working on Columbia Road between Lewiston Road and Tudor Branch.

Work will last from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.