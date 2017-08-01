Augusta assistants D.A’s approved

AUGUSTA,Ga WJBF) A critical need to being addressed in the Augusta district attorney’s office.

Commissioners approving the hiring of three new assistant D-A’s the cost to the city is about 120 thousand dollars.

The District Attorney Natalie Paine said she can cover the costs within her existing budget this year, and there should be state money available in future years so there will not have to be any increases in the D.A budget.

“I was hopeful trying to do the most that I can with the money we already have so we’re not pushing that expense on the taxpayer so it was I think a great resolution,” said Paine.

Paine says she hopes to have the new assistants on the job by September 1st.

