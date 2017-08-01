Commission approves Augusta 2017 millage rate

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) For city leaders the setting of the tax rate shouldn’t cause property owners any pain…

“No property tax increase today,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

City leaders approving the roll back millage rate, that lowers the property taxes on a 100-thousand dollar house by 28 cents, a little break for home owners but it means 200 thousand dollars less in revenue coming into the city this year.

“We’re going to have to tighten the bolts if needed but there were somethings with the six industries that really hurt us,” said Commissioner Frantom.

“If you look around Augusta we’re going a lot of building a lot of construction you got to trust the digest to what they said but I’m a little bit leery about doing anything right now with it,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“We’re going to have to tighten up our belts and watch our spending of this fiscal year but I think we’ll be okay I don’t think we can get crazy,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

It’s not just the loss of tax revenue the city is also looking at an 800 thousand dollar shortfall in the street light fund that has to be dealt with

“We may not want to do but it maybe something we have to do because when you have a little shortfall here a couple hundred thousand dollar short here it’s a couple of million dollars very easy we may have to bite the bullet and go through a long process of get it done,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“That was a big bit we took as far as in the light deficit so we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again, we still have time to make adjustments as necessary so I think we’ll be okay,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.