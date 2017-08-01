Efforts to attract big-box businesses to Aiken Mall continue

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Efforts to attract big-box retailers to the Aiken Mall are moving forward.

At a chamber event, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon shared a big announcement of the committed businesses could be made by the developer soon.

Books-A-Million and Belk will remain at the mall during the renovation process.

The preliminary rendering of the mix-use facility will be released after all the retailers sign contracts.

No word on when the renovations could begin.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.