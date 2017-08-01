MealViewer mobile app helps local parents gain access to school lunch menus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Out with the old and in with the new. An interactive mobile app, created in Augusta, is now changing the way parents view their child’s school lunch menus across the country.

MealViewer was purchased by Richmond County schools earlier this year to help improve student health and nutrition.

Once the app is downloaded parents are able to view food allergens and calculate calories for each item on the menu. Although the app was created three years ago this will be the first year that students and parents in Richmond County can access the app for free.

CEO and co-founder of the app Tommy Wafford says it’s a great opportunity for parents to learn about the quality of food.

“W believe wholeheartedly that a better educated student is always going to be a healthier student. There’s tons of research to back that up. So our goal is just to be a tool to use to educate parents about the quality of food they serve and the health benefits that come along with it,” said Tommy Wafford, Co-Founder/CEO MealViewer.

MealViewer has also created digital menu signage that will be displayed in each of the school’s cafeteria. The app is available for download from the Google play and Apple app store.