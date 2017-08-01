Probation Office problems going back to committee

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Augusta leader say they need more discussion on what to do with the probation offices.

Commissioners took over probation services last year and the program is experiencing growing pains.

The Chief Probation Officer is currently on administrative leave, and some commissioners want to take the program away from the courts and put it under the administrator.

This afternoon city leaders voting to forward the issue to the Public safety committee meeting next week to iron out the problems.

“If there are some issues going on right now regarding personnel or the procedures it needs to come back to the advisory board and properly discuss it a little further versus making a hasty decision,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams who Chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Next week commissioners are expected to hear from Judge David Watkins, who under the agreement commissioners approved oversees the probation program.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s