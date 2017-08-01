Solar eclipse causes a change in school schedules across the CSRA

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

CSRA (WJBF) – The upcoming solar eclipse has changed schedules at some local schools.

Richmond County schools will have early release on August 21.

Schools will begin dismissing at 11 a.m. and be finished by 1 p.m. when we are expected to start seeing the beginning of that eclipse.

Columbia County students will actually have to stay in school an extra half hour that day.

School leaders say it provides an opportunity for all students and staff to view the eclipse safely.

The start date for Aiken County schools has been pushed back to August 23.

 

 

