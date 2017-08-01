Three suspects wanted in theft from video amusement machines

Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of taking money from a number of video game machines at a local convenience store.

Allegedly, the suspect in a hat and white shirt and the woman in the red shirt would serve as lookouts while the third suspect would pick the locks for each machine and take the money from inside.

The group stole a total of over $1600.

If you have any information, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800

Amusement theft

