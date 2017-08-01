Victim dies from injuries from accident on Edgefield Highway

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – One person is dead after a violent crash on Edgefield Highway in North Augusta.

18-year-old Ashlynn Nicole Overton was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Overton died as a result of injuries from an accident that happened Monday just before 11 p.m. Monday night, on the 900 block of Edgefield Highway.

Five others were injured in the crash, none suffering life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was Stephanie McCluggage.

Both vehicles were travelling north on Highway 25 when McCluggage’s car struck the curb, causing it to cross lanes and strike Overton’s vehicle, which overturned as a result of the collision.

Overton was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment. She never regained consciousness. Her cause of death has been ruled as multiple body trauma.

Toxicology is pending.