About 17,000 inactive voters removed from rolls in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Last weekend, more than half a million voters were cleared from Georgia’s voting rolls.

In Richmond County, about 17,000 people were removed from the voting rolls, according to the executive director of the county’s board of elections, Lynn Bailey. She says that number is about par for the course.

“We see that number fluctuate depending on how many people voted in the prior election and whatnot,” Bailey said. “And we had a good turnout in the last election, but we didn’t have an outstanding turnout. So I think that number’s pretty average.”

She says the board works diligently to keep the voter database updated. She says they monitor obituaries daily, while also receiving reports of deaths from the local and state levels, as well as felony convictions.

“Our job is to maintain the integrity of that voters list and to make sure that only eligible voters are on the list, and so that’s just one of the tools that we have in our basket to do that,” she said.

Elections officials classify voters as “inactive” when they haven’t communicated with officials in four years. Contact includes voting, changing your address and signing a petition. After four years of silence, officials will send a confirmation notice to the inactive voter. If there’s still no response, the voter will go on an “inactive voter list,” where they will stay for two more November general elections.

“For the most part, the people [who] came off in Georgia this week are voters we haven’t heard from in any way in about eight years,” Bailey said.

Bailey says most of the 17,000 people on the list are likely people who moved out of the area but never changed their address.

The next Richmond County elections are in May. Richmond County voters can check their registration status here.