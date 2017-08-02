Augusta University professor weighs in on Augusta’s low WalletHub rankings

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Augusta University Professor Rick Franza pays a lot of attention to WalletHub.com’s studies, especially the business ones that include Augusta.

“I think this is a great place to live. There is a great quality of life here. I lived in metro Atlanta, 22 out of the last 30 years. It’s also a great place to live, but no traffic problems here,” the Dean of the James M. Hull College of Business said.

But according to WalletHub, Augusta is not one of the best places to live, especially if you’re looking to start a career.

The website named the Garden City the 3rd worst place for that.

“They’re using very macro kind of data and I think if they had more feet on the ground in Augusta, I think they’d find that not to be true,” Franza said.

He says business school graduates are not having any trouble finding jobs in Augusta.

He adds that WalletHub should put more emphasis on job availability when it does its rankings.

“The data, by nature, for them is more backward-looking. What has been happening? They are not really forward looking anyway,” Franza said.

Augusta has also been named the 25th worst city for jobs, the 19th fattest, the 10th unhealthiest, the 9th most stressed and the 3rd saddest in the country.

For Franza, who has only been in Augusta for 6 months, the rankings don’t reflect what is actually going on in Augusta.

“The investments that have been made by both the federal government at Fort Gordon and the state government at the new Riverfront Campus of Augusta University, are going to drive significant employment levels,” he said.

Recent expansion announcements from Starbucks and ADP only add to Franza’s theory that Augusta will move up the rankings.

“We won’t be talked about as the 3rd worst or whatever, we’ll end up probably more in the middle of the pack. We’re not going to move to the top of the pack just yet,” Franza said.

To add a positive ranking to the list, Southern Business and Development Magazine recently named Augusta as the “Mid-Market of the Year” because of all the growth happening.