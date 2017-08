AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University will soon host an event to answer all questions about the upcoming solar eclipse.

A community symposium will take place August 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Maxwell Theater.

Those attending can ask questions about the history of eclipse along with safe viewing practices.

They will also be hosting an eclipse celebration on August 21 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m