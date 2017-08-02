Budget worries after millage rate approved

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is preparing to deal with a two hundred thousand dollar shortfall for the rest of the year.

As we told you yesterday city leaders approving the roll back millage rate that calls for a slight tax decrease however means the city will be receiving 200 thousand dollars less in revenue.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle voted against the rate saying it’s over concerns of what could be coming down the road in the future.

” I’ve been concerned about this budget for the past seven years George, we’re not planning for our future what ever money we take in that year we spend that year and that needs to stop,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson says compared to the overall size of the budget 200 thousand dollars isn’t a bit hit and doesn’t expect there will be any program cuts to make up the loss.