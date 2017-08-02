Community remembers missing teen with popular rocks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local pastor found a creative way to keep LaTania Janell Carwell’s name alive. Pastor Angela C. Harden is painting rocks with a special message on them. Rocks, similar to the famous Augusta Rocks! that are around the CSRA, have her first name or her initials and other messages in her honor. The radio host wants to keep the teen’s name on the hearts and minds of the community until there is closure with her case. The 16-year-old went missing in April.

Harden plans to have more than 1,000 rocks painted, some of which will be donated to Carwell’s school, T.W. Josey High School.

“In 7 days, the bell will ring for the first time at her school. School is back in, the bell is going to ring and Janelle will not be there, physically,” Pastor Harden told us on Monday.

The radio host will be painting rocks for the next few days. She’s taking donations too and those can be made at WEZO The Blaze.