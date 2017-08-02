Former SC Rep Chris Corley to plead guilty in domestic violence trial

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that former South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley plans to plead Guilty to domestic violence charges.

Corley’s attorney, John Delgado, has stated that he will plead guilty to 1st Degree Domestic Violence, a felony which could carry a 10 year prison sentence.

The plea will take place in front of a Judge on Monday, August 7th at 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Courthouse.

Were he to back out of the plea, jury selection would then begin the following day.