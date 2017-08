MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System will host a mobile outreach tour Wednesday, August 2.

School buses will make several stops around the county to provide information to families about tomorrow’s Open House.

The tour will be from 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and will include stops at White Oak Park, Cherry Tree Apartments, Fort Creek Baptist Church and Thomson Housing Authority Office