Minneapolis school building collapses after suspected gas leak, officials say

(ABC NEWS) – Three people are unaccounted for after a school building collapsed in Minneapolis this morning, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The building at Minnehaha Academy is on fire and the flames are being fed by a ruptured gas line, according to police. Early indications are that this may have been caused by a gas leak, police said. Police added that they are searching for victims while crews are working on extinguishing the fire.

Five people were taken to the hospital and one person was evaluated and released, police said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one fatality was reported but later said the fatality was not confirmed.

Police said it’s unclear how many people are inside, but said three individuals had been rescued off the roof. Authorities added that it was fortunate that this incident did not occur during the school year, while students were in class.

ABC affiliate KSTP reported that Minnehaha Academy said in a statement that there was a gas leak and explosion at its Upper School, and that only the Upper School was affected.

A school official told KSTP that school faculty members were in the area of the apparent explosion and it was unclear if they were OK.

The fire department said the collapse was “caused by possible natural gas explosion.”

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement, “The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders.”