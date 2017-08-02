Panelist speaks out on accusations of one Aiken County council chair candidate

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– In Aiken, the election is weeks away, but the accusations are flying in the race for county council chair. The forum took place last week, and now one man is wondering if candidate Gary Bunker had an unfair advantage that night.

KT Ruthven was a panelist at last week’s forum. He got a front row seat for Gary Bunker’s performance, and he said he was concerned with the way Bunker answered the questions.

“He definitely did read them instead of speaking off the cuff, which could lead to the speculation of what’s going on,” Ruthven said.

In fact, Ruthven said he’s concerned infromation was handed to Bunker ahead of time.

So what does Bunker have to say? He said he sent this email to Aiken GOP Chairman Andrew O’Byrne asking for guidance on the format of the forum, but Bunker said O’Byrne did not respond.

Then, he said on the day of the forum, he finally got an answer.

“My future son-in-law Clayton Clarkson was in town helping me out, and he was going to have lunch with Andy, so I asked him, “Can you please ask Andy what the details are going to be? Is it going to be one podium or three podiums?” Bunker said.

Bunker said O’Byrne gave his future son in law some procedural information on how the forum was going to work.

But panelist Ruthven said he doesn’t feel this ordeal would have blown up if it was only procedural information handed out. Ruthven said he recently spoke with O’Byrne.

“In previous conversations he told me he had said to people that he had given information to one of the candidates and not the others, and he realized it was a mistake and has found himself in between a rock and a hard place,” Ruthven explained.

I reached out to O’Byrne several times Monday and Tuesday. He never answered, and by Tuesday, his voicemail box was full.

“He said he was not going to talk to the press. That he just wanted the whole thing to blow over. Well not talking to the press, I feel like getting out in front of the press as much as possible. That’s why I’m talking to you about it,” Ruthve said.

“We have lots of supporters on each side– some overly zealous, and is it any wonder that three weeks before the election the mudslinging starts?” Bunker questioned.

“As the past chairman of the republican party and also serving on the executive committee of the S.C.G.O.P. years prior, I’m a little disheartened that this has come about and the GOP’s reputation has been tarnished by the actions of one,” Ruthven said.

Andy O’Byrne was also a panelist at last week’s forum. KT Ruthven told me Tuesday that a resolution has been presented to the Aiken Republican Party Executive Committee to have O’Byrne removed as chairman. No word on whether that request will be considered.