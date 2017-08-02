Parents voice concerns over scheduled open house hours in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-Teachers in Richmond County are back at work preparing their classrooms to welcome students and parents for their annual open house. Notices were sent out at the beginning of July to parents in Richmond County notifying them of the scheduled times per grade level for open house. However, All of the times occur during normal business hours when most parents are scheduled to work. One parent says evening hours should be considered for those who can’t attend.

“This is something I want to take part in because I’m interested in seeing the environment that my children are going to be in. I’m interested in seeing the teacher with whom my kids are going to spend their day with, so them allowing later hours I won’t be stressed and I won’t be losing money on my job having to take off or possibly paying someone to work that hour for me,” Valerie Scott says.

School officials say there’s a reason for the schedule. After surveying several teachers and parents, the Richmond County School board, decided that the times were the best fit for everyone.

“We had gotten complaints when it was after school before. Some of the teachers were concerned about time with the families and getting their rooms set up. After talking with all of those people that’s why we changed it to the times that they are now,” Kaden Jacobs says.

Each individual school was given permission to adjust the hours of their open house based on the needs of their families and students. Parents who are unable to attend this years open house can call their child’s school to set up a time that’s convenient to meet once the school year begins.

“Every community is different so every school has different expectations for how many people come out. We understand that people are busy, that people have a lot going on. We have a lot of really involved parents and they may not be able to make it during open house but they’re involved in their childs schooling in other ways,” Jacobs says. Open House for Richmond County begins on August 3rd at 8:30 am.

Dates and times per grade level:

Thursday, August 3rd:

Elementary school

8:30am -12 pm.

Middle school 1-4 pm

Thursday, August 4th:

High school 1-4pm