Peach Orchard Road resurfacing project underway

Traffic in work zone on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta, GA - August 1, 2017

AUGUSTA (WJBF) -The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun a $3.3 million milling and resurfacing project on a 3.57 mile stretch of Peach Orchard Roard from south of Tobacco Road to north of Lumpkin Road.

Drivers should expect construction activity each night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The DOT says delays should be expected both north and south bound until the project is finished in mid-September. Deans Bridge Road, Windsor Spring Road and/or Mike Padgett Highway can be used as alternative routes.

WHO: Georgia Department of Transportation

WHAT: Milling and Resurfacing Project

WHEN: Nightly, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

WHERE: Peach Orchard Road, from Lumpkin Road to Tobacco Road

