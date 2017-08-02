Suspect in murder of North Augusta cab driver in custody

Related Coverage 2 suspects arrested, 1 sought in armed robbery and murder of North Augusta cab driver

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A man wanted in connection with the murder of a North Augusta cab driver back in March has been arrested.

Marcus Allen Turner was arrested Wednesday in Beech Island. It is believed the suspect was holed up in a location on Terra Cotta Lane.

Earlier today, the Aiken County Sheriff’s office was reportedly engaged in an “active situation” in that area.

Turner was wanted for the murder of 70-year-old Robert Hightower.

On March 29, 2017, he picked up 3 men from the Clearwater Village Apartment complex in Beech Island.

Investigators say Hightower dropped off the 3 suspects at the intersection of Huber Clay Rd. and Hannah Dr.

Police say that he was brutally beaten, robbed and ultimately killed.

The other two suspects, 19-year-old Rakim Alan Barton and 17-year-old Brendon Barton were previously arrested.