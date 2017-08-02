Probation poses problems for Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Attorney Jack Long says it was the right move for the Richmond County to take over the probation office from the lawsuit plagued Sentinel company last year.

“The change from private probation to public probation has been the best change Richmond County has seen Miss Boulton has done an excellent job as head of the department,” said Long.

But On Tuesday Boulton was placed on Administrative leave by Judge David Watkins, catching commissioners who also thought Boulton was doing a good job by surprise.

“There’s a lot of questions I haven’t found any justification yet on why we’re trying to move her out of there,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Attorney Jack Long is representing Boulton and he says she was first asked to resign by Judge Watkins before being placed on leave.

Long says Boulton appointment as Chief Probation Officer was approved by two state agencies, and getting rid her puts the probation office at risk.

“You have got two state regulatory agencies they have to go through and approve who your director is if they don’t approve who your director is you can’t operate the probation department,” said Long.

Commissioner Dennis Williams who is on the Probation Office Advisory Board says the office can function with or without Boulton.

“There’s not a Deputy Chief that’s Post Certified at this time but you have supervisors over there that’s more than capable of operating the department,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Attorney Long has written the Mayor and all Commissioners saying the Probation Office should be independent and not under the Judicial Branch,

Commissioners are expected to hear from Judge Watkins next week during the Public Safety Committee meeting.

We called Judge Watkins office for comment and did not get a return call.