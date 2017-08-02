Two injured, pinned by vehicle at home on Boykin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people have been hospitalized after an accident involving a vehicle at a home on Boykin Road.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a home on the 2100 block of Boykin Road.

Deputies were called to the home just before 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say that, once in the driveway, the driver got out of her vehicle without putting it in park.

Her foot hit the accelerator, sending the car through the backyard and into a garage.

Two people were sitting on a couch in that garage and were then pinned beneath the vehicle.

The first victim was extricated with serious injuries.

The second victim was also extricated but with less severe injuries.

Both were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.