USC Aiken’s Holliday leads Palmetto Amateur after first round

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The 42nd annual Palmetto Amateur teed off at Palmetto Golf Club on Wednesday.

USC Aiken’s Johnson Holliday shot a personal-best 7-under 63 in the first round to take a one-shot lead over David Gies II into Thursday.

“It was just fun,” Holliday said. “Usually, when I’m hitting the back 9, I’m trying to get it back. Today, it was like, ‘Let’s keep it going.’ Last year, I didn’t even make the cut, so hopefully I can make it this year.”

Former South Aiken star and current Florida State golfer Jake Carter is tied for third after shooting a four-under 66 in the first round.

“It’s fun,” Carter said about returning to his home course where he won the Southern Cross Invitational twice. “Definitely feel like you have a little bit of an advantage knowing where to miss the ball, where to place it and what angle you need to be coming from for certain pins. It’s fun.”

