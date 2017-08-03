Augusta woman sleeping in tent due to condition of house

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Elizabeth Mayho has been sleeping in this tent since Monday because her house has no electricity.

“This is where I now reside. Somebody was nice enough to donate a tent to me because of the condition of my house,” Mayho said.

Inside the home, there cracks in the floor and holes in the ceiling all because of foundation problems.

She can’t stay inside, and now, she can’t stay outside either because the county wrote her a citation.

“They came out and told me it was a violation. I can’t have the tent in my yard,” Mayho said.

She was explaining her situation to us when she was confronted by her neighbors.

“This house has been neglected for a decade now. And now that it’s finally falling in on the ‘squatter’ she’s crying for attention,” a man said.

Harold Smith lives next door and says Mayho’s house wouldn’t have so many problems if she had just maintained it.

“It’s a disgrace. I have bushes here that I never had before. I’ve grown these hedges to prevent having to come outside and look at that all the time,” Smith said.

He says the house is an eyesore to the neighborhood and is affecting property values.

Their argument continued until the sheriff’s office showed up.

Deputies walked with Mayho through her house while Smith told us he believes the property should be condemned.

“She has no heat and no air conditioning. No running water. No anything inside. It’s too hot so she sleeps in the driveway. Then finally, someone brought her a tent for her to sleep in. It’s sitting there on a concrete driveway. No. It doesn’t belong in this neighborhood,” he said.

“What I say to that is they’re on the outside looking in,” Mayho told us.

The city gave Mayho three days to take down the tent and also informed her she needs to cut her grass.

For now, she is staying with a friend.

She has set up a Go Fund Me Page for donations to help her repair the house.

https://www.gofundme.com/myhouseisfalling