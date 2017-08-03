Federal Judge denies county request to throw out Jones Creek lawsuit

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A federal judge has denied Columbia County’s request to throw out a lawsuit about flooding in the Jones Creek neighborhood.

Jones Creek Investors and the Savannah Riverkeeper filed the lawsuit back in 2011.

In the complaint, the two groups say Willow Lake keeps flooding and filling up with dirt that comes from county property.

Homeowners say before 2009, flooding wasn’t a problem.

They say the problems are caused by all the new construction in the area and poor stormwater system planning.