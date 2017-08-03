First Day of School 2017

(WJBF) – It’s that time of year again! The first day of class for the 2017-2018 school year is here!

Send us your pics of the first day back to class and they could end up on TV!

We’ll also be hosting a gallery of all submissions on this page!

<a href="https://dzefting.wufoo.com/forms/z1273afg1gwhj74/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>