Ga. Department of Education officials visit schools across the state to donate school supplies

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – State School Superintendent  Richard Woods and other Georgia Department of Education officials will be in Screven County Thursday, August 3.

They are visiting schools across the state to donate backpacks and supplies for students.

As well as, to welcome teachers and students back to school.

Everything was donated by state Department of Education staff and other donors.

They will be at Screven County Elementary School at 9 a.m.

They will be in Richmond County at Jenkins White Elementary on August 8.

 

