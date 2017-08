AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents will have the opportunity of learning more about the reality of human trafficking in the CSRA.

The organization, “I’m Aware” will hold a rally Thursday, August 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Delivers Evangelistic Church on Roosevelt Drive in Augusta, Ga.

At the event speakers will discuss ways of keeping safe from traffickers as well as show a documentary and hand out school supplies.