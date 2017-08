AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lyft is now on the rise since Uber has lost its CEO.

Throughout the month of June, Lyft has carried more passengers than they have in 2016.

Uber has been without a CEO since their Co-Founder Travis Kalanick stepped down in June.

Investigators have found widespread sexual harassment at the company.

Uber is also under investigation for allegedly using software to trick city inspectors.