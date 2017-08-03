Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter.

Michelle Carter, now 20, was convicted in June by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz gave Carter a 2½-year jail sentence but said she had to serve only 15 months of that. He also sentenced her to five years of probation. He granted a defense motion that would keep Carter out of jail until her appeals in Massachusetts courts are exhausted.

The judge called the case, which has garnered international attention, “a tragedy for two families.”

Carter’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, had asked the judge to spare his client any jail time and instead give her five years of probation and require her to receive mental health counseling. He said Carter was struggling with mental health issues of her own — bulimia, anorexia and depression — during the time she urged Roy to kill himself.

“Miss Carter will have to live with the consequences of this for the rest of her life,” Cataldo said. “This was a horrible circumstance that she completely regrets.”

Prosecutor Maryclare Flynn called probation “just not reasonable punishment” for her role in Roy’s death. Prosecutors asked the judge to send Carter to state prison for seven to 12 years.

In dozens of text messages, Carter had urged Roy to follow through on his talk of taking his own life. “The time is right and you are ready … just do it babe,” Carter wrote in a text the day he killed himself.

The sensational trial was closely watched on social media, in part because of the insistent tone of Carter’s text messages.

“You can’t think about it. You just have to do it. You said you were gonna do it. Like I don’t get why you aren’t,” Carter wrote in one text.

Cataldo argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that. He said Carter initially tried to talk Roy out of it and urged him to get professional help, but eventually went along with his plan. Cataldo also argued that Carter’s words amounted to free speech protected by the First Amendment.

In convicting Carter, the judge focused his ruling on Carter telling Roy to “get back in” after he climbed out of his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide and told her he was afraid.

The judge said those words constituted “wanton and reckless conduct” under the manslaughter statute.

Roy’s family told the court Thursday that they were devastated by his death.

Conrad Roy Jr. said it inflicted the “worst emotional pain” he has ever experienced.

“I am heartbroken,” the father said.

A teenage sister, Camden Roy, recalled her 13 years with her older brother and said she’s “haunted” by the realization that she’ll never see him wed or be an aunt to his children.

Carter and Roy met in Florida in 2012 while both were on vacation with their families. After that, they only met in person a handful of times. Their relationship consisted mainly of texting.

(ABC NEWS) – Michelle Carter, who as a teenager sent texts urging her then-boyfriend to commit suicide, was sentenced today to 2.5 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Conrad Roy III was 18 when he died in July 2014 of carbon monoxide poisoning after locking himself in his truck in Massachusetts.

Carter, now 20, who was Roy’s girlfriend at the time of his death, went on trial this year, and the prosecution argued that Carter, then 17, was reckless and caused his death by telling Roy to get back in the car even though they say he didn’t want to die. The defense claimed that Carter had previously tried to talk Roy out of harming himself, pointing to one conversation where Roy told Carter he regretted dragging her into his plans to kill himself.

The prosecution today asked Judge Lawrence Moniz to sentence Carter to 7 to 12 years in prison.

“She ended his life to better her own,” the prosecution said, adding that Carter has not accepted responsibility for her actions.

The defense asked for five years of supervised probation with conditions including mental health treatment and no contact with the Roy family. Her defense attorney added that Carter regrets what happened and stressed that the sentence should be rehabilitative, not punitive.

Conrad Roy’s sister, Camden Roy, gave a statement in court today ahead of the sentencing, calling her brother the best friend and role model “any little sister could ask for.”

Conrad Roy’s father, Conrad Roy Jr., said in court before sentencing, “I cannot being to describe the despair I feel over the loss of my son. … I am heartbroken, our family is heartbroken. My son was my best friend.”

He called his son sensitive, loving, compassionate and an excellent older brother who was “adored” by his sisters.

“How could Michelle Carter behave so viciously?” he said. “Where was her humanity?”

He said the last words he said to his son were “I love you.”

“I miss him every moment of every day,” Conrad Roy Jr. said.

Lynn Roy, Conrad Roy’s mother, said in court before sentencing, “I still cannot come to terms that another person who knew and described how much they loved my son would want to inflict so much pain” on Conrad Roy’s family. “He is the most amazing human being and would have had a bright future.

“This does not stop after a trial. I pray that his death will save lives some day,” she added.

In June, Moniz found Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter, describing her behavior as “reckless.” Involuntary manslaughter is defined as an unintentional killing resulting from recklessness or criminal negligence.

more +

While announcing the verdict, Moniz said that Carter instructed Conrad Roy “to get back into the truck well knowing of all of the feelings he [had] exchanged with her, his ambiguities, his fears, his concerns.”

“This court finds that instructing Mr. Roy to get back in the truck constituted wanton and reckless conduct,” Moniz said.

more +

The judge also noted that Carter admitted in texts that she took no action; she knew the location of the truck and did not notify Conrad Roy’s mother or sisters.

Carter was charged as a youthful offender, which means that even though she was a minor at the time of the incident, she was charged as an adult. The maximum possible sentence is 20 years.

ABC News’ Doug Lantz contributed to this report.