New turbine project brings greater capacity and comfort to canal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The constructions work is fast and furious but visitors say they still enjoy their walks along the Augusta Canal.

“Because we I like to be out doors it’s a good way to get some exercise we like to be outside,” said Priscilla Brannen.

All this construction not very calming to walk here right now not really…

The construction commotion is for the installation of a massive new pump and turbine, to transport the raw water from the canal to the treatment plant, an 18 million dollar project, to make sure there’s more than enough supply to meet the demand for water.

“We’re paying a lot of money the new pump and turbine will able to deliver 50 million gallons a day of raw water to the plant so we’ll be able to meet our peak demands right now with a single pump,” said Utilities Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

Along with housing for the turbine, there’s another new structure sprouting up on the canal it will be new office space for the pumping station.

“We’ve been using the old buildings here we’re putting in a lot of automation that we don’t have now so it will be a good upgrade for this facility,” said Wiedmeier.

“Now the people who visit canal may not appreciate all the automation here in the Administrative office there are a couple of things they will like in here public restrooms.

“Climate controlled?”

“Yeah it will be air conditioned,” said Wiedmeier.

“Oh that’s going to be awesome that is exciting,” said Brennen.

“That’s the best part of this project?”

“That is the best part of this project that will be amazing,” said Brennen.

The construction had some obstacles to get over there were issues with the foundation and the site flooded in 2016, putting it behind schedule and resulting in a one million dollar change order, but the work is now in the home stretch and should be completed in early November.