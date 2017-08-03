Probation Office could face legal battle

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders will hear next week from the Judge in charge of probation services.

Lots of questions after Chief Probation officer Marie Boulton was placed on Administrative leave this week by Judge David Watkins.

Attorney Jack Long is representing her, Boulton, and says it’s required that the Chief Probation officer be post Certified and approved by the State department of community supervision.

Long says if Boulton is replaced by a new person who isn’t certified he plans to take the program to court.

“If in fact they are not post certified and that’s the requirement if they can’t get post certification and if in fact they have to get approval by the department of community supervision as they’re director than I would bring a lawsuit ask that the whole department be shut down no probation be allowed,” said Attorney Jack Long.

Long has written the mayor and commissioners a letter requesting that the probation office be made an independent government department, not operating under the state courts.