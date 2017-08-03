Probation Office could face legal battle

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders will hear next week from the Judge in charge of probation services.

Lots of questions after Chief Probation officer Marie Boulton was placed on Administrative leave this week by Judge David Watkins.

Attorney Jack Long is representing her, Boulton, and says it’s required that the Chief Probation officer be post Certified and approved by the State department of community supervision.

Long says if Boulton is replaced by a new person who isn’t certified he plans to take the program to court.

“If in fact they are not post certified and that’s the requirement if they can’t get post certification and if in fact they have to get approval by the department of community supervision as they’re director than I would bring a lawsuit ask that the whole department be shut down no probation be allowed,” said Attorney Jack Long.

Long has written the mayor and commissioners a letter requesting that the probation office be made an independent government department, not operating under the state courts.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s