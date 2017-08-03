Rally for local kids raises awareness of human trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- An event hosted by I’m Aware brought awareness about human trafficking to more than a hundred local kids.

“We just talked about what to look for, what to do if you find someone that’s making you uncomfortable or something doesn’t seem right, just overall education and prevention,” said Elizabeth Smith, founder of I’m Aware.

The event featured several speakers, including someone with the FBI and a survivor.

Robert Trinidad spoke about what happened to his daughter.

“She got talked into sending sexually explicit pictures to a guy online who also responded with sexually explicit pictures and videos,” he said. “And she’s eight years old, so it was very shocking.”

It happened in March. Since then, Trinidad has been committed to raising awareness, even founding his own group, Hope Today for a Better Chance Tomorrow, to combat exploitation.

“A lot of people don’t realize how predominate this issue is, and a lot of people think its taboo and don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

The founder of I’m Aware seconds that.

“Trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world right now, so it’s only getting worse,” Smith said. “So the more education, the more we talk about it, the more we can get out in front of it with our kids, the better.”

That’s what this rally was all about.

“We just wanted to have an opportunity for the young girls and boys that are in the community that are getting ready to go back to school to come and have some extra education and make it fun and interactive and include the parents,” Smith said.