COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The annual Tax Free Weekend in South Carolina begins at midnight Thursday night and runs through Sunday.

During the three-day event the 6% sales tax will be waived on back-to-school items like clothing, book bags, notebooks and pens/pencils. For a complete list of what is included in the Tax Free Weekend, click here.

There is no Tax Free Weekend in Georgia in 2017.