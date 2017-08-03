Thomson hopes defense can key return to state championship

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — After reaching the state championship game for the first time since 2002 last year, the Thomson Bulldogs are back on the practice field getting set for a new season.

The Bulldogs will have to replace seven offensive starters from their state runner-up team, including their entire receiving corps and the state’s second leading rusher, Mike Thomas, who rushed for more than 2,200 yards last season.

However, with nine starters returning on defense, including All-American defensive back Christian Tutt, Thomson hopes its defense can key a return trip to the Georgia Dome.

“We’re going to have to takeover games defensively, and put our offense in good positions, so we have a chance to be successful,” Thomson head coach Rob Ridings said.

“[We’re] trying to get back to the [Georgia] Dome,” Tutt said. “We’re trying to get a ring for this community, this team and this town.”

Tutt and several other skill position players are expected to play both sides of the ball to help fill the void on offense.

Thomson opens the season at Laney on August 18th.