Truck driver makes sure hundreds of kids are school ready

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of kids can jump-start the school year with a supply that will help keep them organized. A generous individual and his company offered bookbags to students at Glenn Hills Elementary. Lamar Drew’s organization Lighten the Load, LLC purchased 300 book bags. The truck driver said his company, G & P Trucking, matched his donations for a total of 600. He stuffed the bags with notebooks, pencils and folders.

“The reason I did bookbags is driving all over this country being a truck driver, I drove through school zones and saw a lot of kids without bookbags and it kinda hurt my heart and I thought maybe if they had a bag it would them up for the future and be successful,” he said.

Augusta Tech Law Enforcement Cadets packed each backpack. Drew donated left over backpacks to National Hills Elementary School.