Billboards to go up honoring LaTania Janell Carwell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Missing Augusta teen LaTania Janell Carwell will soon be seen up in the sky. Community activist and WEZO 1230 AM The Blaze radio host Pastor Angela C. Harden said she worked to get a billboard by Carwell’s school, T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. She added that another company donated billboards too. Harden said she wants to keep Carwell’s name in the news and on the hearts and minds of the community until she is found. NewsChannel 6 will keep you posted as this story develops.

Advertisement