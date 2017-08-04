Body found on Avalon Lane, death investigation underway

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway in Beech Island after a man has been found dead.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 200 block of Avalon Lane around 7:19 a.m. Friday in reference to a deceased body found.

The 911 caller told investigators that he saw a dead person laying on top of a brush pile on the side of the road, while out riding his bike.

The victim is a black man that appears to have sustained a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety will be assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC