Ceremony, open house celebrate new Harlem Middle School

HARLEM, S.C. (WJBF)- With the snip of a ribbon, it’s official: the brand new Harlem Middle School is ready for the school year.

“It’s been a 24/7 thing for the last several months to get this thing ready. People were here last night getting it ready all night…and we are ready to go and very excited,” said Principal Carl Jackson.

About 800 kids will begin class at Harlem Middle on Monday. Friday night, the faculty and staff welcomed more than a 1,000 people to an open house.

“I think it is awesome and it’s going to be a great year,” said Latavia Howard, whose son will be starting school at Harlem Middle this year.

The new building cost about $22.2 million dollars. It was funded by a one cent ESPLOST tax.

“We get to replace old, terrible buildings with big beautiful state of the art buildings, but at the same time, it helps us accommodate growth,” said Columbia County Schools Superintendent Sandra Carraway.

The old Harlem Middle had about 560 students last year, but because of redistrcting, some children who live in Grovetown will now be attending Harlem Middle, including Howard’s son.

She says she was concerned when she first learned he was rezoned for Harlem because they live right next to Grovetown Middle.

“But now that we’ve been here, we’re actually excited,” she said. “We’re glad– it’s new, and think it’s a great opportunity. So we’re excited about it.”

We also asked a Harlem resident about the newly-drawn district

“I mean it’s nice. We needed it…our other schools were not that big. So we really needed the space and the growth for the students,” said Harlem Middle School parent Shannohn Lunceford.

And the school definitely has space for its students. It’s sitting on nearly 28 acres and includes 47 classrooms.