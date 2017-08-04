Columbia County 12U All-Stars set for Dixie “O” Zone World Series

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County 12U All-Stars clinched a Georgia state championship when Dalton May hit a walk-off grand slam in the championship game against Jones County a couple weeks ago.

Now, the team is getting set for the opportunity of a lifetime. They will represent the state at the Dixie Youth “O” Zone World Series in Oxford, Ala. this weekend.

“It was a very big excitement for all of us because it’s a one time thing you could ever do,” outfielder Landen Beale said. “It just feels great going into the World Series.”

“Honestly, I get choked up sometimes just thinking about it,” head coach Scott McClintock said. “These boys have worked so hard and being able to share this with my son [is special]. I’ve coached [several] of these boys for four or five years, so seeing them grow as ball players has been awesome.”

The team opens the double elimination tournament against Team Mississippi on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

For the entire bracket, please click here.