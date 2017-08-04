EMS Council makes Augusta Fire Chief Chairman

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) There’s a new Chairman of the Georgia EMS Council 6 that represents the Augusta Area.

By one vote Augusta Fire Chief Chris James was elected by members, defeating Gold Cross CEO Vince Brogdon.

Three years ago this Council named Gold Cross over the objections of Chief James as the zone provider for ambulance service in Augusta.

So does this mean the council is interested in giving the zone back to the city?

Chief James says not so fast.

“At the present time there has not been a request for zoning to be open so at this time zoning is not open that is not one of the subjects on the agenda for the region six council at this time,” said Chief James.

James says however if an entity like the Augusta Commission requested to open the zoning it would go before this council for a decision.

Vince Brogdon of Gold Cross says he really did not have time to be Chairman, but expects the Council will be taking up the zoning issue again.