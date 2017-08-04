GA: 36 indicted in massive drug trafficking case

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WJBF) – Two federal indictments were unsealed on Thursday and Friday, revealing 36 South Georgia, North Florida and California residents charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs.

This comes after a joint federal and state investigation into drug trafficking and gang related activities in Ware, Pierce and Glynn Counties.

The drug trafficking allegedly occurred throughout Georgia, Florida and other states.

The year-long undercover investigation was led by the FBI, the Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Glynn County Police Department, the Brunswick Police Department, the Blackshear Police Department, the U. S. Marshal Service, the U. S. Probation Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision also assisted.

The 36 Defendants charged are:

CEDRIC L. KING (37, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Ced” and “Sanchez”

CARLOS RUELAS (35, Bakersfield, CA)

GIOVANNI ESQUIVEL (36, Bakersfield, CA), A/K/A “Worm” and “Gio”

TERRACA PARKER (24, Jacksonville, FL)

MARKEY PITTMAN (28, Jacksonville, FL), A/K/A “Jap”

PAUL DIXON (45, Waycross, GA)

BEN DUKES (80, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Pops”

CALVIN IVEY (61, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Tex”

JOHN HOWARD (54, Waycross, GA)

TARENCE WASHINGTON (40, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “T”

QUANSHARD DUKES (27, Waycross/Brunswick, GA), A/K/A “Shad”

SHAMPOIRE ORANGE (35, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Po”

WILBUR HIGHTOWER (38, Waycross, GA)

ISHMIL STRICKLAND (26, Blackshear, GA), A/K/A “Ish,” and “Convertible Ish”

STEFAN WILLIAMS (33, Waycross, GA)

MYRON BOLDEN (36, Waycross/Homerville, GA), A/K/A “Snap,” and “Snapp Paid”

COREY RIGGS (32, Waycross, GA)

ELMO ROBINSON (33, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Gutta Kolombo” and “Macon MO”

ESQUADRICK WILLIAMS, (35, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Lamon”

LASHADRE SMITH (26, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Shafa” and “Shaffa Billythekid Smith”

JASON COOPER (24, Waycross, GA)

ANTWAN CLARK, (32, Waycross, GA)

DUSTIN STEEDLEY (31, Waycross, GA)

TYLER COUNCIL (22, Blackshear, GA)

CHRISTOPHER WELLS (29, Alma, GA), A/K/A “Jugg”

PHILLIP JOHNSON (25, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Gunplay”

CLARENCE KELLY (29, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Buckshot”

RANDY HAWKINS (45, Waycross, GA)

JOSHUA BEVERLY (28, Blackshear, GA)

ALVERTIS GEDDIS (27, Waycross, GA), AKA “Man Man” and “Draco”

JA’LYN KINCEY (22, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Monk”

JERONE MARTIN (26, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Rome” and “Jermone”

ZYTREVIS ROBINSON (27, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Webbie”

IKEYA JONES (21, Waycross, GA), A/K/A “Juvie Mona”

LAKENDRA NORTON (28, Waycross, GA)

TANYA JOHNSON (29, Blackshear, GA)

Most of the Defendants have been arrested and brought before a judge.

Esquadrick Williams, Quanshard Dukes, Jason Cooper, Anyway Clark, Giovanni Esquivel and Zytrevis Robinson remain at large.