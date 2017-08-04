Get to know The Shadow Pines as they join us for a performance in this segment of The Dish.

More about The Shadow Pines:

https://www.gofundme.com/shadowpinesEP

https://www.facebook.com/theshadowpines/

Hilary Thompson is a local musician who is originally from McDonough Georgia. She picked up a guitar in the winter of 2015 and has spent a large part of her time honing her craft and writing songs. She is currently finishing an EP, and is hoping to release it within the year. Currently undergoing some member turnover with her main band, The Shadow Pines, Hilary has been focusing on forming a new sound and direction with guitarist Matt Dahlheimer from Aiken, SC.